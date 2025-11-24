Cardinals Rival Eyeing Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar

The St. Louis Cardinals have been the talk of the trade market so far this offseason.

This isn't shocking, but what is surprising is that one of the Cardinals' National League Central rivals reportedly is a team that is interested in getting a deal done. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich reported on Monday that the Pittsburgh Pirates have shown interest in Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and Nolan Gorman.

Should the Cardinals trade pieces away?

"Free agents such as (Ryan O'Hearn), (Jorge Polanco), and (Kazuma Okamoto) also might shun the Pirates if offered deals by clubs more likely to contend," Rosenthal and Drellich wrote. "Which is why the Pirates also are actively exploring trades, checking in with the St. Louis Cardinals on their available left-handed hitters, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and Nolan Gorman, and also speaking with other teams.

"(Paul Skenes), 23, isn’t the Pirates’ only selling point. Their collection of young arms is among the best in the game. Their top prospect, shortstop Konnor Griffin, 19, was the consensus Minor League Player of the Year in 2025, and could open next season on the major-league roster."

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom didn't close the door on the idea of trading within the division earlier in the offseason.

If the Cardinals were to blow up the roster -- by trading Donovan, perhaps -- doing so with the Pirates arguably wouldn't be a great look. The Cardinals finished the 2025 season with a 78-84 record and have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. The idea of trading pieces away this offseason would stem from the idea of rebuilding a sustainable winner.

The Pirates were in an even worse position than the Cardinals in 2025, going 71-91. If even they are willing to invest in their roster and acquire talent, but the Cardinals are not, that wouldn't be great.

The last three seasons haven't been great for St. Louis. Trading guys away this offseason isn't a bad idea by any means. But, St. Louis arguably is in a better position than the Pirates right now. If they are willing to look around and add, maybe the Cardinals should too.

For months, the rumors around the Cardinals have pointed to the idea of trading pieces away. But trading guys like Donovan, Nootbaar, or Gorman to Pittsburgh shouldn't be the way to go.

