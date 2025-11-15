Chaim Bloom’s Comments Hint At Possible Unexpected Sonny Gray Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals are shaping up to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason. After another disappointing year, the Cardinals are widely expected to trade several key players in the coming months.

St. Louis has received trade interest in Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, JoJo Romero, Lars Nootbaar, and several others. The front office is also likely to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals have typically avoided trading within the National League Central.

But Chaim Bloom gave an interesting perspective on it, which might lead to them making an unexpected move.

“There are obviously other factors there,” said Bloom. “That said, if you believe in what you’re doing, you should be willing to do it anywhere, including within the division.”

Cardinals Should Trade Sonny Gray To NL Central Rival

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Gray had a limited no-trade list and preferred to stay in St. Louis because of its proximity to his offseason home in Nashville. But one NL Central team offers the same geographic advantage — and a roster that’s trending upward.

That team is the Cincinnati Reds.

Gray pitched for Cincinnati from 2019–21 and enjoyed some of the best years of his career there. With the Reds now on the rise behind young stars such as Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene, the fit makes sense. If Gray is willing to waive his no-trade clause to return to a familiar setting, it opens up a compelling opportunity for the Cardinals.

For St. Louis, trading Gray to the Reds could yield valuable young prospects to jumpstart their rebuild — the type of assets they may not get elsewhere. For Cincinnati, adding a veteran ace-caliber arm alongside their emerging core would give their rotation a major boost heading into 2026.

The idea of a division trade might feel strange for Cardinals fans, but Bloom’s willingness to embrace new methods gives the front office more flexibility than ever. If a rival team offers the best package, the Cardinals may finally be ready to say yes.

As winter approaches and trade talks intensify, St. Louis will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow. Their rebuild is underway, and thanks to Bloom’s new approach, unexpected possibilities are officially on the table.

