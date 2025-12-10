Cardinals Roundup: Chaim Bloom Addresses Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals have arguably one of the most intriguing trade candidates in baseball in Brendan Donovan.

The rumors have been out there for weeks around Donovan and have only picked up steam at the winter meetings. On Tuesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom addressed the noise.

"That’s already out there,” Bloom said of Donovan rumors, as transcribed by Todd Eschman of the Belleville News-Democrat, “And that is the case."

The Cardinals have two big-time trade chips

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

That's not all, though. Donovan has been the guy who has been most talked about recently. But the organization still has eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado, who has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors himself over the last year.

Bloom also addressed Arenado's current standing with the organization.

"We've been open about this, really for a while now," Bloom said. "Nolan Arenado and I had some great conversations as we were getting close to the end of the season. We sat down for a while that last week in Chicago and talked through everything. I think we're on the same page to where it really makes sense for everybody to find a different fit. We're going to do that. Until it happens, I understand the question and understand why it is asked. But we will find something that will work for us (and) something that will work for him. Releasing him isn't really something...

"Whenever it happens during the course of this offseason, we think it's something that makes sense for everybody. This guy still has a bunch of baseball left."

There's still a bit of time left at the winter meetings and rumors aplenty. The dam started to break on Tuesday with Kyle Schwarber and Edwin Díaz both reportedly agreeing to deals. Could the Cardinals provide some sort of finale for the event with a star-studded trade? Stay tuned. At the very least, we have gotten a better look at how the club views their trade candidates as well as potential suitors.

