Cardinals, Royals Linked in Possible Blockbuster Trade for All-Star, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason. They started off their rebuild by trading Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox, but also signed right-hander Dustin May to a one-year contract.

They have been fielding trade interest in Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero and are still looking to trade Nolan Arenado. However, there might be a chance that something comes together soon.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat notes that the Kansas City Royals had contacted the Cardinals last offseason about Nolan Arenado. Sure enough, the Royals have interest in Donovan, and Jones hinted that something big could be coming.

Brendan Donovan Rumors May Be Heating Up

“The Cardinals and Royals have not historically done a lot of business but they have been flirting for a couple years now. KC called on Nolan Arenado last winter, for instance. Wouldn’t be shocked if something came together eventually,” Jones posted on X.

This would certainly be big news if something were to happen. The Cardinals have set a high asking price for Donovan, which may ultimately be stalling his market.

However, the Royals have a lot of young pitching depth in their system, and the Cardinals could always use more of that, especially after not having much of it in 2025. Donovan could be the piece that lands them more of that depth.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the Royals will be willing to meet the asking price the Cardinals have set for their lone 2025 All-Star. If they do, the Cardinals will receive a haul in exchange.

But it’s interesting to note that these two teams have reportedly been in contact over the last two offseasons. Donovan does check a lot of boxes for the Royals.

He could replace Jonathan India at second base or even be used in the outfield, where the Royals also need a little bit of help, so it will be interesting to see if something comes together soon.

The Cardinals are in full rebuild mode, but if they can’t trade Donovan this offseason, perhaps they could find a fit for him at the deadline in July.

Donovan hit .287 with 10 home runs and a .775 OPS in 2025 with the Cardinals.

