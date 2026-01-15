Cardinals Sign Prospect Once Called 'Dominican Aaron Judge'

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team with an eye towards the future and they officially made a move that very well could help with that idea on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Cardinals signed 17-year-old Dominican outfielder Emanuel Luna for a reported $2.3 million. He was ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect on the 2026 International Prospects List, per MLB Pipeline.

"The Cardinals have signed 17-year-old Dominican outfielder Emanuel Luna, No. 8 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, for a reported $2.3 million," MLB Pipeline wrote on X.

You may not know Luna quite yet, but this is a kid who was affectionately tabbed as the "Dominican Aaron Judge" of the Class of 2026. Wilber Sánchez reported the news of Luna's signing on Nov. 18, but it became official on Thursday.

The Cardinals landed an intriguing prospect

"Emanuel Luna, the Dominican Aaron Judge of the class of 2026," Sánchez wrote on X. "He has a pre-agreement with San Luis and is expected to sign for a $2.3M bonus."

Now, comparing any player to arguably the best right-handed hitter in recent memory is a stretch. But Luna is clearly someone people around baseball are high on. He was ranked as the No. 8 international prospect in the class and his official MLB.com scouting report has high hopes, too.

"Players born in the city of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, could make an All-Star team in their own right: Juan Soto, Marcell Ozuna and Jeremy Peña among them," MLB.com's scouting report reads. "Luna, who was also born there, has the look to one day play alongside those titans of the game in the big leagues, as he is equipped with tons of physical projection and already has 'the look' that many teams search for. He’ll turn 17 years old the day the 2026 international signing period opens, giving him plenty of time to capitalize on his exhilarating skillset.

"With that muscled-up physique, it should come as no surprise that Luna boasts tons of raw power coiled up in his right-handed swing. He consistently sprays the ball to all fields, all while showing balance and bat control. Few hitters in his class can match his advanced feel for hitting or strike-zone recognition, while he displays all of the top-tier traits as it pertains to approach at the dish. His biggest supporters believe there is even more to come at the plate in time as he continues to face advanced pitching and receives pro instruction."

He's young and is likely years away from even sniffing the big leagues. But this is the type of signing Cardinals fans can be excited about.

