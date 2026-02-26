Cardinals Tease Ivan Herrera's 2026 Role with Thursday's Lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals had yet to use Ivan Herrera in any spring training games until Thursday. He is expected to get several looks behind the plate again this season as the Cardinals assess their catching situation for the future.

He was mainly used as a designated hitter last season after suffering a knee injury, and that was what the Cardinals decided was the best role for him, at least for 2025.

However, he is in the lineup for the first time this spring on Thursday as the Cardinals take on the Houston Astros in Grapefruit League play, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat, and they have teased what his role is going to be in 2026 with Thursday's lineup.

Cardinals tease Ivan Herrera's 2026 role

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) fields a ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Herrera will be the club's designated hitter in Thursday's action. He is getting more looks behind the plate this spring so the Cardinals can see if he is truly the catcher of the future.

However, they also have given him reps in the outfield this spring, and they have even allowed him to try playing first base. All four potential roles would make sense for Herrera. He has struggled defensively as a catcher, but the Cardinals need to keep his bat in the lineup somehow, and no matter how they do it, it just matters that he is in the starting nine each day.

Given where he is on Thursday, it looks very likely that the DH spot is going to be his home for 2026. It's too early to tell for sure, but putting him in the DH spot allows the Cardinals to start Pedro Pages every day, who pitchers are more comfortable throwing to.

Another thing this does is allow more playing time for Yohel Pozo, Jimmy Crooks and Leonardo Bernal. This doesn't mean they should give up on Herrera as a catcher entirely, but at this point, it looks like the DH spot is going to be where he sees most of his time in 2026 and possibly even beyond.

The Cardinals have a lot of catchers and not enough places to put them, so it would seem that the Cardinals may soon be putting an end to Herrera's time as a regular catcher. This makes perfect sense as long as his bat is still in the lineup, as that makes them a far better team offensively.

We'll see if this role sticks, but this might be where he ends up spending most of his time, but it also makes sense to try him in the outfield and at first base some.