Cardinals Fans About to Get First Spring Look at Iván Herrera

The St. Louis Cardinals have five Spring Training games under their belts already but one of the club's top sluggers hasn't gotten into the action yet.

St. Louis has taken things slow with Iván Herrera so far in Spring Training as he continues to work his way back after undergoing offseason elbow surgery. But we now know when he will get into the action. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported on Wednesday that Herrera is expected to make his spring debut on Thursday as the team's designated hitter.

"Iván Herrera will make his spring debut tomorrow as a DH," Jones wrote. "Ramón Urías will be in the lineup tomorrow or Friday."

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Herrera is going to be getting into the action for the first time this spring as the team's designated hitter. Herrera got the vast majority of his playing time in 2025 as the team's designated hitter due to his injuries.

The Cardinals slugger is expected to make his spring debut on Thursday

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Herrera is trying to get back behind the plate, hence the offseason elbow surgery. Throughout camp so far, he has also seen a bit of practice time in the outfield as well. His long-term position with the club is murky, at best, but his bat plays and will have a big impact wherever the Cardinals put him.

In 2025, Herrera slashed .284/.373/.464 with 19 homers, 66 RBIs and 13 doubles in 107 games played. There are a few hitters who have been as consistent as he has been for St. Louis over the last two seasons in general. Herrera has slashed .290/.373/.451 with 24 homers and 93 RBIs in 179 total games played. That's some impressive productinon and it's important to note that he's just 25 years old.

With as much catching depth as the club has, it may be tough for him to have a long-term role behind the plate for the organization. Designated hitter may be the spot for him. Regardless, he'll keep working behind the scenes, but fortunately the Cardinals will get their first glimpse of the 25-year-old on Thursday when the team takes on the Houston Astros.