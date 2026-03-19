Cardinals' Thomas Saggese Under Microscope Before Opening Day

The biggest remaining question for the St. Louis Cardinals from a position player standpoint is who will be manning left field when Opening Day gets here in a week?

While JJ Wetherholt hasn't officially been announced as the team's Opening Day second baseman, it's a pretty safe bet that the No. 1 prospect will be in that position. Alec Burleson will be at first base, Masyn Winn will be at shortstop and Nolan Gorman is the third baseman. Victor Scott II will be in center field and although Jordan Walker has struggled offensively, it would be a surprise if he is not in right field on Opening Day. Left field is the only spot that doesn't have a clear answer.

Has camp standout Nelson Velázquez done enough to start on Opening Day? What about José Fermín, Thomas Saggese or Nathan Church? If Lars Nootbaar was ready for game action, it wouldn't be a question. But it's unclear when he will be ready to go, although he did give a positive update and noted that he has been making "big strides" lately.

The Cardinals utility man is someone to watch

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Thomas Saggese (25) returns to the dugout against the New York Mets during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For Saggese specifically, early on in camp it seemed like he had a very good shot at the job as he started getting looks in the outfield, but then he left to represent Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Unfortunately, he didn't get much time for the club. He played in four games and went 1-for-11. Left field is a new position for Saggese, so being away at least raised the possibility of him heading down to the minors to get more reps. While this is the case, he opened up about his time in the World Baseball Classic and noted that he doesn't regret the decision, as transcribed by MLB.com's Bill Ladson.

"I got a lot of work in. That was a good thing. I assumed it would be good to play [for Italy],” Saggese said, as transcribed by Ladson. “Now you deal with whatever has to come. I don’t really regret it. It’s worth it. It’s a fun experience. Now it’s time to make the team.”

That's completely fair. Team Italy shocked a lot of people in the tournament and as a young guy to get that type of experience, it's massive. At the end of the day Saggese is going to help this club at some point, whether that is Opening Day or shortly afterward. The left field question is complicated, but we are just days away from finding out the answer.