Cardinals’ Underrated Signing Projected for 2026 Opening Day Roster Spot

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of open competition for roster spots entering the 2026 season. Gone are veterans Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado, so things are going to look a lot different.

The Cardinals were busy over the winter in free agency as well, so they aren't going into the season without having done anything. One interesting move they made was signing outfielder Nelson Velazquez to a minor league deal.

He hit 17 home runs in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals, so there is a lot of potential there. Will Leitch of MLB.com predicts that he will ultimately crack the Opening Day roster.

What can Velazquez bring to Cardinals?

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velazquez (88) throws a ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals are so desperate for right-handed thump in their lineup that you wonder if they’ll give Velázquez a chance while waiting for [Lars] Nootbaar. He’s the sort of lottery ticket on which the Cardinals can afford to take a chance."

Nootbaar will likely begin the 2026 season on the injured list after undergoing surgery on both heels this past offseason, which leaves an open spot for Velazquez, who has power from the right side of the plate and can play in the outfield.

The Cardinals had been looking for a right-handed hitting outfielder with power. They managed to sign Ramon Urias, an infielder, but that leaves an outfield spot open for Velazquez, Thomas Saggese or Jose Fermin.

If the Cardinals want power in their lineup, Velazquez might be their best bet. He is hitting just .200 this spring, but is somebody that the Cardinals could use in their lineup if they want help from the right side of the plate.

There are other options. Saggese and Fermin make sense, but Velazquez presents an interesting case. He is somebody that could take off with his new opportunity and potentially be a trade candidate at the deadline if the Cardinals are out of postseason contention.

It will be interesting to watch the competition for the final outfield spot in Cardinals camp. They have a lot of options that could make sense, but Velazquez is an underrated player who could potentially run with this new opportunity.

We'll see if he ends up claiming a spot on the Opening Day roster. Having him there as a right-handed power bat would make sense for the Cardinals as they wait for Nootbaar to come back from his injuries.