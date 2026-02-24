Jose Fermin Makes Strong Case for Cardinals Outfield Role

The St. Louis Cardinals have some healthy competition taking place at spring camp in Jupiter, Florida. One of the biggest question marks is who will patrol left field on Opening Day if Lars Nootbaar is not off the injured list by then.

Nootbaar underwent surgery on both of his heels last offseason, and that has threatened has availability for Opening Day. But the Cardinals have a few options to take that spot temporarily.

Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese are the obvious ones. Fermin got the start in left field on Monday against the Miami Marlins, and in the bottom of the first inning, he had an RBI single to tie the game up at one run apiece, which is a good sign for him as he tries to fight for a starting job.

Fermin makes case for starting job

Sep 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Jose Fermin (15) shows to bunt against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Fermin put together a strong season with limited time in 2025, hitting .283 with a .794 OPS in just 60 at-bats. It may have been a small sample size, but he made the most of his opportunities. That should at least be considered when the Cardinals choose who wins the job.

The signing of Ramon Urias makes Fermin starting in left field possible, per Jeff Jones, and he even dabbled in left field some last season while Nootbaar was on the injured list. He doesn't have much power in his bat, but he can get on base and set the table when he gets opportunities.

He might have a bit of an advantage over Saggese since he has actually taken reps in the outfield, while Saggese has not. Saggese did pick up a hit in Sunday's win over the Houston Astros, so that will create some competition.

But Fermin made a pretty good case on Monday to be the starting left fielder for at least a time, and giving him opportunities right now in spring camp is a good idea.

It will be interesting to see if he can run with the Opening Day job. If not, then it may not be a bad idea for the Cardinals to at least consider adding another outfield bat. Nelson Velazquez could pass if Fermin struggles.

But Fermin looked good at the plate on Monday, and set the tone for what should be an interesting spring battle.

