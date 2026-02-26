Cardinals Still Searching for One More Roster Addition, Insider Reports

The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of moves this past offseason, trading Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. They also made three free agent signings before the start of spring training games.

Their latest signing, infielder Ramon Urias, tackles the need for a right-handed bat. They had been looking for a right-handed hitting outfielder with power, but with Urias in the fold, they can now give those chances to Thomas Saggese, Jose Fermin and Nelson Velazquez.

However, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that this setup may not be final as the Cardinals approach the 2026 season.

Cardinals may not be done yet

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Thomas Saggese (25) hits a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals remain on the hunt for a right-handed option for the outfield. Fermin, Saggese, and minor-league free agent Nelson Velazquez are in the competition for that role," Goold wrote.

The Cardinals do have three options for that final spot, as Goold mentions, and Saggese even got the start in left field in Thursday's spring training game against the Houston Astros. For a while though, they weren't ruling out a trade or free agent signing.

However, if they do want to add a free agent outfielder, the options are growing thinner. Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk just signed a contract with the New York Yankees. Another former Cardinal, Tommy Pham is still available, and so is Starling Marte. Both could fill the role of the final outfielder if signed.

Obviously, after Urias signing, it doesn't appear that adding another right-handed outfield bat is something the Cardinals feel like they must do, but it's something that they are at least keeping on the table and not ruling out ahead of Opening Day.

They still seem to be prioritizing putting Saggese, Fermin or Velazquez at that spot, so in that case, another addition would appear unlikely. But again, they aren't completely closing the door on that potential opportunity.

If they do add one more bat, the best course of action is likely via free agency. If they make a trade, they may have to give up a prospect or two, and they are not in a place where they can do that right now as an organization.

Opportunities for young players still need to be prioritized, but if things go poorly in spring training for some of their internal options, fans shouldn't be surprised if they potentially decide to make one more addition to the roster.