Cardinals Unlikely Fan Favorite Could Have Shot at Opening Day Roster

The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy offseason unloading veterans from their roster and starting fresh with younger faces. There is a lot of competition at spring training as the Cardinals enter the final three weeks of trying to finalize their Opening Day roster.

There is a lot of focus on the catcher position. They want to give Ivan Herrera a chance to become the everyday catcher, but that won't be fully determined by Opening Day. Thus, they'll have to carry a third catcher.

Pedro Pages has gotten the majority of the looks behind the plate, so he'll pretty much be a lock for Opening Day, but Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat believes Yohel Pozo is the favorite to claim the third catcher spot.

Pozo could be under-the-radar contributor for 2026 Cards

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yohel Pozo (63) walks on the field during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Pozo, with the advantage of hitting right-handed, has also taken a significant amount of work at first base in order to make himself a viable backup to Alec Burleson at that spot. As a beloved teammate on top of that, putting him on the team feels like an inevitability," Jones wrote.

Pozo hit only .231 with five home runs last year, but still had some clutch moments and was an underrated hero for the Cardinals several times. He had a walk-off hit against the Cincinnati Reds on June 21 and a go-ahead pinch-hit home run against the Chicago Cubs on July 5.

His ability to play first base also makes him a valuable asset. He could also be a designated hitter at times if need be. There is a lot the Cardinals can do with him. But him being a right-handed hitter also helps.

If Herrera doesn't work out as a catcher, then he can be moved to the DH spot, and that can clear up a little more time for Pozo as the backup to Pages. Even if Herrera does pan out, Pozo is a good bat to have on the bench and somebody that can back up at first base.

The Cardinals still have a lot of time to see what will ultimately work for their roster. That's the beauty of their rebuild. Nothing is set in stone. But it would seem that Pozo is a solid candidate to at least make the roster in some capacity, and the Cardinals would benefit from having him around as they assess their needs for the season.