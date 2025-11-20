Cardinals Unlikely To Target 3x Cy Young Star This Offseason, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals may be trading certain players away as part of their rebuild, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t look into making a few improvements for 2026.

They will be looking at adding some starting pitching this offseason, which will be useful, especially if Sonny Gray is ultimately traded away. They likely won’t make a blockbuster signing, but an incremental improvement is not out of the question.

There are plenty of affordable options in free agency, including St. Louis native Max Scherzer. However, Derrick Goold reported in his Cardinals chat that fans shouldn’t be getting their hopes up about a potential signing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Cardinals Fans Shouldn’t Expect A Max Scherzer Signing

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after being relieved against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

They have not [shown interest] at last check. That could change. But let's not presume that Scherzer has interest in the Cardinals. The way his agent talked this past week when discussing what Max Scherzer wants, the Cardinals are not a fit,” Goold said.

The Cardinals had two chances to sign Scherzer. One came after the 2014 season and another after 2021. They passed both times, leading to some resentment from the fanbase.

However, it appears that Scherzer would prefer to pitch for a contending team, which the Cardinals are not entering 2026. The 41-year-old right-hander started Game 7 of the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays and still wants to pitch next year.

But he won’t be pitching for the Cardinals, unfortunately. Instead, the Cardinals will have to look at other options that could still help, but won’t have the same effect as Scherzer.

Think Walker Buehler, Jose Quintana, Dustin May, or possibly even Chris Bassitt. Those are affordable options that give the Cardinals a veteran presence in their rotation and could still help the team make some improvements in 2026.

The Cardinals shouldn’t be expected to do anything major in terms of signing players, and that includes Scherzer according to Goold. He would certainly help the team, but with the Cardinals rebuilding, St. Louis isn’t exactly a go-to spot for free agents.

St. Louis will be a very interesting team to watch over the next few months. They have a lot of work to do under Chaim Bloom and are looking to get back to where they once were, but fans shouldn’t expect to see Scherzer wearing the Birds on the Bat next year.

More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Trade $87 Million Slugger, But Move Still Unlikely