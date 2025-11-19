Cardinals Urged To Trade $87 Million Slugger, But Move Still Unlikely

The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to have a very active offseason, unlike last winter. This time around, they will be looking to trade veteran players and build a younger team for 2026.

Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan are almost certain to be traded. Willson Contreras has expressed a desire to remain in St. Louis.

However, he didn’t completely shoot down the idea of a trade, and Will Leitch of MLB.com presents an interesting case for him to potentially be moved.

“Contreras is not a bad first baseman -- the 33-year-old certainly didn’t look like a guy playing there for the first time -- and he hits well enough to hold down the position and make that salary a reasonable deal. That means the Cardinals might actually be able to get a helpful long-term piece for him. Also, trading Contreras would open first base for Alec Burleson or, potentially, Iván Herrera,” Leitch wrote.

Willson Contreras Trade Possible, But Unlikely

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) crosses home plate for a run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Cardinals could potentially bring back some solid pieces for Contreras and open up more opportunities for some of their younger players. If Herrera were to move to first base, they could have Jimmy Crooks and Pedro Pages as the regular catchers.

Burleson is a solid first baseman as well, so the Cardinals have options if they do decide to trade Contreras. Leitch does make an interesting case about what the Cardinals could get in return, which could ultimately help them in the rebuilding efforts.

However, a deal is still unlikely. While Contreras didn’t shut down the idea, he still seems to prefer to stay in St. Louis. He also has a no-trade clause, which complicates the situation.

So, while Leitch presents an interesting case, fans should not expect Contreras to go anywhere this offseason. He has made clear that he wants to be a part of what the Cardinals are trying to build for the future, and it would make sense to have a veteran voice like his around in the clubhouse.

The Cardinals may want to get younger, but they still need some experience and leadership, even though they are rebuilding, and Contreras is somebody the rest of the team looks to for guidance.

The chances of a trade aren’t zero, and a case can be made for one to happen, but it’s unlikely.

