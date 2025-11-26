Cardinals Unlikely To Trade Alec Burleson Without Big Return

The St. Louis Cardinals traded Sonny Gray away on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean that everyone on the roster is going to be moved.

There are young pieces on this roster worth keeping around throughout the team's "reset" or rebuild or whatever they want to call it. For example, Alec Burleson showed in 2025 that he should be a part of the team's core moving forward.

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) catches for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the team talked about the "runway" guys and specifically pointed to Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman. Burleson seemingly was the forgotten one, but he made more of his opportunity in 2025 than most people on the roster overall and that led to a Silver Slugger Award. Now, he's 27 years old and won't be a free agent until 2029. Fortunately, The Athletic's Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal, and Katie Woo reported that the team is expected to hold onto him unless they receive an offer that moves the needle.

"But St. Louis will not trade (Brendan Donovan) unless it’s blown away by an offer, a team source said," Sammon, Rosenthal, and Woo wrote. "The same is true of Alec Burleson, who will not be a free agent until 2029, making his player window more compatible with the Cardinals’ rebuild period. Burleson, 27, emerged as one of the Cardinals’ best players in 2025, splitting time between the outfield and first base and winning the National League Utility Silver Slugger award.

"Donovan and Burleson could be key pieces for the Cardinals to build around. The likelihood that Donovan is traded is still high given the significant interest in him throughout the league. Other names to watch are Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman, who are seen as pivot points for teams looking to land left-handed help at a lesser price."

Burleson is young and can help the team at a corner outfield spot, first base, or designated hitter. He gives the team flexibility and a high-end left-handed bat. With the years of control the team has left, he should be a last-case trade chip. At the end of the day the Cardinals will try to flip players and make moves with the thought of contending down the line. Burleson is a guy already on the roster who is cheap and can help get you there.

