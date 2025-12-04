Cardinals Urged to Reunite With Ex-Top Prospect As Rotation Upgrade

The St. Louis Cardinals are doing something that they haven’t had to do in almost three decades: rebuild. This is a team that is used to contending year in and year out, so this is going to be a bit of an adjustment for the fanbase.

However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to add pieces to the mix. They need a starting pitcher in free agency, especially after the Sonny Gray trade.

John Denton of MLB.com listed a few options, and one of them was a pitcher they traded away back in 2017: right-hander Zac Gallen.

Zac Gallen Could Make Sense For Cardinals

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Gallen had a difficult 2025 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 13-15 in 33 starts with a 4.83 ERA. However, he still managed to pitch 192 innings and strike out 175 batters, so there is still upside with the 30-year-old right-hander.

The Cardinals drafted him back in 2016 and he was sent to the Miami Marlins the following year with Sandy Alcantara. The Cardinals got Marcell Ozuna in that deal, but it didn’t pan out for them.

Because of his 2025 struggles, Gallen may ultimately be forced to settle for a one-year deal. He might be one of the best value free agents available this winter.

This is something the Cardinals should be able to do. He might be a little more expensive than somebody like Tyler Mahle or Walker Buehler, but he could be worth the risk as St. Louis tries to piece together its rotation for 2026.

The Cardinals could possibly exceed expectations with Gallen at the top of their rotation, or they could trade him at the deadline if they are out of contention.

Gallen helped get the Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023, so he has experience in big spots. But even with the Cardinals not expected to contend, his veteran experience could be good to have for the younger pitchers in the rotations.

The Cardinals will have a lot of moves to make at the Winter Meetings, and Bloom will have his work cut out for him. But adding a proven arm like Gallen could give St. Louis a little bit of a boost for next season and allow them to at least have a veteran in the mix.

