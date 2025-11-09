Chaim Bloom Addresses Sonny Gray's Future With Cardinals
Soon enough, we will start to see transactions popping up around the league.
But, it's still far too early in the offseason for anything of real substance. For the St. Louis Cardinals, this is most important when viewing the trade market. There's a lot of noise out there and mock trades and things of that nature, but at this point in the offseason, there are no legs to those ideas.
It's been said over and over that the Cardinals will look to move veterans. That's true, but it isn't a guarantee. Even with Sonny Gray, for example. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was specifically asked about Gray on STL Sports Central and made it clear that the club will listen, but also said they would be "thrilled" to keep the three-time All-Star in town.
"You cannot have too much starting pitching," Bloom said. "I don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Obviously, Sonny is here. We value him highly. He was brought here for a reason. He certainly has done his part. We will be thrilled if he is with us in 2026. Obviously, given where we are, are we going to have our eyes and ears open? Are we going to be listening? Absolutely."
Sonny Gray is someone to watch
Gray signed as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season. He has made 60 starts for the Cardinals over the last two years and has a 4.07 ERA over that span.
The Cardinals have had plenty of issues, but Gray hasn't been one. He has reliably taken the hill pretty much each time through the rotation and has given the team chances to win games. Despite a tough few years, Gray has a 27-17 record as a starter for the organization.
Keeping him would give the Cardinals some needed stability in the rotation. It's not shocking that Bloom said the team would be "thrilled" to have him back. If he's back, then that's one less starter that the team needs to bring to town.
We'll see what happens, but it's not a guarantee that Gray will be gone.
