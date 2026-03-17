Chaim Bloom Hints Cardinals Already Have Next Star Outfielder in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have fully emersed themselves in a complete roster rebuild this offseason. They've opted to trade away players like Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras to turn their entire franchise around. They're one of the worst rosters in the league right now, but they could quickly see the roster turn around due to all the top young players on the team.

Prospects like JJ Wetherholt should help anchor the future for the Cardinals. He's their top prospect and is expected to start right away at second base. He's a rare combination of power, contact, speed, and defense that makes him a potential franchise superstar. But he's not the only star prospect making waves for the Cardinals.

The pitching staff is full of young talent. Players like Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, Liam Doyle, and plenty of others could crack into the big leagues on opening day. If not, they could crack into the big leagues in the coming weeks or months.

But outfield prospect Joshua Baez might have taken the biggest leap of all players in the Cardinals organization and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is taking notice.

Joshua Baez looks like a star in the making for the Cardinals

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“Josh made such great strides in 2025 that we were hoping to see him carry into this spring, and he’s done that so far," Bloom said about Baez, via The Athletic's Jim Bowden. Just as important, the way he carried himself in big-league camp was top-notch. He showed maturity and focus that has us very much looking forward to what he’ll do in Triple A once the season starts.”

Baez took big strides last season as he began making his way toward the big leagues, but his improvement this spring has been off the charts. He's slashing .333/.417/.762 with three home runs in 21 at-bats.

The Cardinals star has the ability to develop into a true five-tool prospect for the Cardinals. He might not make the roster out of spring camp, but with Jordan Walker struggling and Lars Nootbaar injured, the Cardinals could turn to Baez sooner rather than later.

Baez has the potential to be exactly the player that the Cardinals though Walker would be. The young outfield prospect could take over in St. Louis as early as this season.