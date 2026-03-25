Cardinals Hit With Crushing Injury News Right Before Opening Day
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The St. Louis Cardinals opted to rebuild their roster from the ground up this offseason. As a result, they made a slew of trades to send their own veteran talent to contending teams in exchange for young prospects with potential for the future.
As a result, the future looks much brighter in St. Louis. The Cardinals have a lot of talent to look forward to this year, including top prospect JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt is expected to take over as the everyday second baseman in St. Louis after the Cardinals traded Brendan Donovan.
But to make room for Wetherholt on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals had to slide outfielder Lars Nootbaar to the 60-day injured list, which isn't indicative of a smooth recovery process from double heel surgery over the offseason.
Cardinals place Lars Nootbaar on 60-day injured list
"Lars Nootbaar was placed on the 60-day IL to open a 40-man spot for JJ Wetherholt. The 60 day clock starts on opening day, so Nootbaar will be out through Memorial Day," Cardinals reporter Jeff Jones wrote in a post to X on Wednesday.
Nootbaar has been mentioned as a trade piece for months, but the Cardinals haven't been able to move him. Given how long he's going to be out, the Cardinals shouldn't have any expectations for him this year. As a result, players like Joshua Baez and Jordan Walker will be under the microscope with an additional open role in the outfield.
But Nootbaar wasn't the only Cardinals player who landed on the injured list this week. Nootbaar will be joined by starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins, who was placed on the 15-day injured list, too.
Cardinals lose Hunter Dobbins to injured list, too
"OF Lars Nootbaar has been placed on the 60-day IL (bilateral Haglund’s Deformity excision)," the Cardinals wrote in their official team announcement on X. "RHP Hunter Dobbins has been placed on the 15-day IL (right knee ACL reconstruction-rehab)."
Dobbins was brought in this offseason in a big trade with the Boston Red Sox. He's expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation when healthy.
Dobbins' injury news isn't as crushing as Nootbaar's. Nootbaar will be out at least two months while Dobbins will only be out a minimum of two weeks.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com