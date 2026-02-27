Dustin May Earns Vote of Confidence from Ex-Teammate

The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy offseason that was highlighted by a mass exodus of superstars. Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado are all gone, and the focus for 2026 is on the future.

The Cardinals also added some pieces too, so it wasn't a complete teardown. Their most intriguing addition was the signing of right-hander Dustin May to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. May has struggled with his health in recent years, but is hoping to bounce back in 2026.

Former Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly, who was May's teammate with the Los Angeles Dodgers gave the right-hander a strong endorsement heading into the 2026 season.

Joe Kelly hypes up former teammate

Sep 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (99) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"He's fearless. He's one who, if you're going to tell him he can't do this, he'll try to achieve anything he can," Kelly said. "It looked like with Boston, he was getting a little cleaner, so I'm excited to see him pitch this year, it's a good deal [for the Cardinals]."

Kelly was with the Dodgers from 2019-21 and later returned in 2023 before retiring the next year. He was on hand for May's first three seasons before the right-hander began to deal with injuries.

But he certainly knows what May brings to the table and how he can help the Cardinals in 2026. Health has been May's biggest issue over the years, but if he can pitch a full season, the Cardinals will have something special on their hands.

If the Cardinals fall out of contention, he could be a trade candidate at the deadline. But Kelly obviously is familiar with May's game and has watched him pitch before, so he can attest to what this deal means for the Cardinals.

There is a lot to like. He stayed healthy for most of 2025, and if he can do that again, the Cardinals will be in much better shape on the pitching side. This was the type of move that Chaim Bloom was always going to make in terms of strengthening the Cardinals' rotation.

May is a bounce-back candidate, and Kelly clearly believes that there is still a lot of untapped potential with the 28-year-old right-hander. If May can stay healthy, he could reach that potential and become the pitcher that Kelly saw from 2019-21, when he was one of the top young arms in the Dodgers' system.

We'll see what 2026 brings for him.