Ex-Cardinals All-Star Makes Bold Prediction for Matthew Liberatore in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have a much different look entering 2026 than they did in 2025. It's a young team with not many veterans, and there are a lot of young players looking to stake their claim on this year's roster.

When Sonny Gray was traded to the Boston Red Sox, that left Matthew Liberatore as one of the more experienced members of the starting rotation. He could be the one to start on Opening Day for St. Louis.

On the "Cardinal Territory" podcast, former All-Star Lance Lynn predicted who would win the most games in the Cardinals rotation, and his pick was Liberatore.

Liberatore could be next Cardinals ace

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (52) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"I think that it'll probably by Libby because he'll start the year in the rotation and end the year in the Cardinals rotation," Lynn said. "I think Dustin May will end the year in another rotation."

Liberatore took a lot of steps forward in 2025, going 8-12 with a 4.21 ERA in his first full year in the rotation. With a full year of experience under his belt, he should be in good shape in 2026. Lynn played with Liberatore in 2024 and knows what fans should expect from the left-hander.

The 26-year-old made 29 stars last year and stuck out 122 batters over 151 2/3 innings of work. The Cardinals acquired him in the Randy Arozarena trade in 2020, hoping he would be the next best pitcher in their organization.

2026 presents an opportunity for him to do just that and become what the Cardinals have been hoping to see over the past several years. If he can emerge as the team's ace, then the Cardinals could potentially outperform their expectations.

Despite their rebuild, now is the best time for them to see what they have in their young players, including Liberatore. There is a lot of upside with the left-hander, and if he does lead the rotation in wins, then that could ignite hope for 2027 and beyond.

It will be interesting to see what he can do in his second full year in the starting rotation. The Cardinals are high on him, and there is a lot to look forward to, even if they are not a contender in 2026.

Having Liberatore lead the rotation could work out for the best as the Cardinals focus on the future and maximize what they have in some of their younger players.