Former Cardinals Hurler Calling it Quits After 13 MLB Seasons

One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals made it clear that his big league career is over right before Christmas Day.

Veteran flamethrower Joe Kelly was selected in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Cardinals. Kelly spent parts of five seasons in the Cardinals organization. He worked his way through the farm system and eventually made his big league debut in 2012. Kelly was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2014 along with Allen Craig in the deal that brought veteran starting pitcher John Lackey to St. Louis.

Overall, Kelly played 13 seasons in the big leagues and joined the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast before Christmas with WEEI's Rob Bradford and made it clear that his career has wrapped up, although he wouldn't say the word "retired."

The former Cardinals hurler is done

Sep 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (99) pitches in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Retiring is like something that my grandmother did," Kelly said to Bradford. "It's so disrespectful. I'm sorry to all you people out there watching this that work a real job. You guys deserve to retire. Athletes don't. We just stop (expletive) playing. It's used for people who served in the military. It's used for people who work until (65 years old) like they have to. They probably don't even like their job, but they had to. So, when athletes are done playing, just say congratulations. They're no longer playing. No more retirement (expletive)."

Kelly ends his career after spending time with the Cardinals, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Chicago White Sox.

Overall, he appeared in 485 big league games -- including 81 starts -- and had a 3.98 ERA. When he began his career, he was primarily a starting pitcher with St. Louis. He pitched in 68 games -- including 38 starts -- and was nails with a 3.25 ERA. He transitioned into a bullpen role after landing in Boston and spent the vast majority of his career as a reliever. What a run for the flamethrower and it started in St. Louis.

