Former Cardinals Veteran An Option For 2026, Insider Says

The St. Louis Cardinals had an active offseason, mostly on the trade front. They dealt veterans Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. However, they also signed pitchers Ryne Stanek and Dustin May to one-year deals and are still in the market for a right-handed bat.

They want this right-handed bat to at least have some outfield on their resume, and there aren't many options left, but there are still some available. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch floated a familiar name in his weekly Cardinals chat that still remains unsigned with spring training now almost underway.

Insider floats familiar name as Cardinals fit

They are scanning the horizon and trade possibilities," Goold said. "Randal Grichuk is unsigned."

Grichuk had a tough season last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals, slashing just .228/.273/.401 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and a .674 OPS. However, when he's right, he can provide some power from the right side of the plate off the bench and serve as a platoon piece.

That is essentially what the Cardinals are looking for, and he could receive more playing time in the outfield with Lars Nootbaar likely starting the season on the injured list. He could also play a lot against left-handed pitchers, an area where the Cardinals have struggled offensively in over the past few seasons with all of the left-handed bats they still have.

But targeting Grichuk and attempting to bring him back would make sense. He was with the Cardinals from 2014-17 after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for David Freese after the 2013 season.

He won't force Chaim Bloom to break the bank and might just be a simple one-year commitment, which is something Bloom should be able to do. There is a clear need for a right-handed bat, so the Cardinals would be wise to try and cook something up in free agency.

Grichuk is one of the last available options on the market, so it's possible that they'll have to explore trades a little more too. It will be interesting to see what Bloom is able to do in the coming weeks as spring training kicks off.

The Cardinals aren't a contender, but they can still make some small improvements.

