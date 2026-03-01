Insider Breaks Down Impact of Cardinals' Oli Marmol’s Contract Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals made some news on Sunday morning when it was announced that manager Oli Marmol had been given a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season, which also includes a club option for 2029.

The Cardinals are rebuilding, so this is ultimately the right decision and will hopefully coincide with better days ahead. Marmol has the full trust of the organization and his players, so now was the right time to get something done.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently commented on the extension and what it means for the Cardinals going forward, while also giving Chaim Bloom in the front office high marks for pulling it off.

Marmol extension is huge for Cardinals

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) takes questions from the media before spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"This is a GM and president's dream of a young developing manager to run a young developing team. He fits that mold," Bowden said. "I think he's a 10-year manager, and what I mean by that is I think he's one of those managers that's going to spend a decade managing the same team. In three years, they need to be in the postseason, they need to be contending. I want to compliment Chaim Bloom for not having him have to be sitting there with his job on the line this year."

It may be a rough year for the Cardinals, and this season could ultimately see them return to last place in the National League Central just as they did in 2023. But eliminating the idea of him being a lamne-duck manager is important.

It's going to be a couple of years before the Cardinals make it back to the postseason, but firing Marmol and hiring somebody else to just inherit another mess wouldn't be the right move. Now is the time to see what Marmol can build from what is arguably a difficult time in Cardinals' history.

He has learned a lot and will continue to do so as they rebuild, and by the time they're ready to contend again, Marmol will have exactly what he needs in place in order for St. Louis to be the consistent postseason threat they once were.

So, it ultimately makes sense to give Marmol this extension and continue to give him opportunities to learn and grow as a manager. This will only make him an even better manager in the future. One day, Cardinals fans will see how Marmol has grown into the manager they hoped he would.