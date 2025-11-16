Insider Links Cardinals To Three Royals Pitchers In Potential Trade Talks

The St. Louis Cardinals are already gauging trade interest in some of their star players as they kick off a very important rebuild under Chaim Bloom. These trades will need to be made in order for them to set themselves up for the future.

Their biggest trade chip is likely second baseman Brendan Donovan, who was an All-Star for the first time this year. Several teams have shown interest in him, including the Cardinals cross-state rivals, the Kansas City Royals, and Derrick Goold had a few ideas for pitchers the Cardinals could target from Kansas City.

The Royals are willing to trade from their starting depth this winter, and that invites teams like the Cardinals to assess a preferred target, from lefty Noah Cameron to Ryan Bergert or Kris Bubic,” Goold wrote.

Royals Make Sense As Potential Cardinals Trade Partner

The Royals have a lot of starting pitching depth in their mix. They also have a clear need for offense, both at second base and in left field. Donovan can play both positions.

As far as pitching targets go, Bubic is the least likely because he only has one year left on his contract. But both Bergert and Cameron are young and have several years of control.

Donovan could bring back a solid haul of young players from the Royals if that is where the Cardinals decide to trade him. They need starting pitching more than anything else, and if they can add it in trades, then they’ll be set up well for the future.

Both Cameron and Bergert have plenty of upside that could benefit the Cardinals rotation, and if they are then able to trade Sonny Gray, that would leave room for an addition via free agency.

Trading Donovan also makes sense due to the Cardinals having an overabundance of left-handed hitters. With JJ Wetherholt on the way, it only makes sense to try and clear out that logjam and better balance the roster heading into 2026.

Donovan also only has two years left on his contract before free agency, so he may not fit the Cardinals long-term plans, but if they can replenish their supply of young starting pitching, moving Donovan is worth it as they look towards the future rather than contending in the present.

