Insider Reveals Why Cardinals’ Star Pitcher Remains Untraded

The St. Louis Cardinals have made some big moves this offseason, trading away veterans Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray. They also signed Dustin May and Ryne Stanek to boost the pitching staff. But they still have one more trade chip on the roster.

Left-hander JoJo Romero is at spring camp with the Cardinals despite an offseason full of rumors. There is still a chance he gets traded before the regular season starts.

However, Derrick Goold explained in his weekly Cardinals chat why Chaim Bloom hasn't pulled the trigger on a deal yet and why Romero might ultimately stay until the trade deadline.

Why JoJo Romero is still a Cardinal

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"This is a time of year when it comes to the bullpen and that role that teams are cool with seeing what they have internally. They can NRI their way to a bunch of lefties in camp. They can see what lefty starter doesn't last as a starter or is more compelling as a reliever -- an experiment that's perfect for That changes in the closing weeks of spring, and the market may squeeze for better offers. Or, they can do what many teams prefer to do and use the trade deadline to maximize the return on a reliever. That's not uncommon," Goold said

Romero posted a 2.07 ERA last season and even got some looks as the Cardinals closer after Ryan Helsley was traded. He is in the final year of his contract, so it makes sense for St. Louis to shop him.

However, has market might not become more clear until later in spring camp if a team losing a reliever to an injury. Then, the Cardinals could potentially strike and make a deal happen. But for now, it looks like Romero will at least start the season in a Cardinals uniform.

If the Cardinals fall out of contention, then they could capitalize on Romero's value at the trade deadline and bring back some prospects in exchange. For all of the holes in the roster, the bullpen does look to be a strength, but fans shouldn't be surprised if Romero ends up being traded at some point later in the season, if not now.

We'll see if his market materializes before the season.

