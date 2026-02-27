Insider Sees Breakout Potential in Cardinals’ 2026 Lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals' roster looks completely different heading into 2026. Gone are Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. They were all traded to contending ballclubs over the winter.

And so, without the veterans, this is a team that is defined by youth. Because of that, preseason projections aren't exactly kind to the Cardinals. In fact, their starting lineup is ranked the sixth-worst in Major League Baseball by ESPN's Bradford Doolittle.

However, Doolittle isn't completely writing off the Cardinals, and believes there is a way that some good can come from having such an inexperienced lineup this season.

How Cardinals can click in future

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"It's a very young and unproven lineup. You might have to go back decades to find a St. Louis lineup with such a short collective track record," Doolittle writes.

"But if Wetherholt becomes what the Cardinals hope he can become, we might look at this transitional lineup as the beginning of something truly interesting."

It's not a flashy lineup by any means, but it is young. It might take a hard look to see the potential that is truly there. It doesn't look like much, but there are players that can be differencee-makers.

Obviously, Wetherholt is the name everybody is focusing on right now, and rightfully so. He is one of the top prospects in all of baseball and is the No. 1 prospect within the Cardinals' organization. At this point, him making the Opening Day roster seems inevitable.

But beyond him are players such as Ivan Herrera, Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson. If those players can continue to take steps forward, the Cardinals could potentially have something special.

A lot is riding on Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman. This may be the last chance that these two sluggers have to prove themselves as viable Major League hitters. Neither had good seasons at the plate in 2024 and 2025, but they have shown flashes of their potential.

If they can finally reach their ceiling, then the Cardinals lineup becomes that much better and takes on a completely different look, even without some of their stars, so it will be interesting to see if they can finally reach their potential and guide the Cardinals to a much better future.

The health of Lars Nootbaar is also important, and Victor Scott II will also have a chance to grow as a hitter, so there actually is a lot to like here.