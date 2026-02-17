Cardinals Insider’s Jasson Domínguez Take Will Fuel Trade Buzz

It would be somewhat of a surprise to see the St. Louis Cardinals make another massive move before the 2026 Major League Baseball season begins.

St. Louis will begin its regular season action in just over one month on March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals made four major splashes throughout the offseason by cutting ties with Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray through trades. If the Cardinals are going to make another move, it seemingly would be more minor. Like dealing someone like JoJo Romero away. There still is plenty of chatter out there, but again, it would be a surprise to see some sort of massive move get done.

That doesn't mean it wouldn't be nice. The Cardinals have a young roster and building something. The infield is going to be young. There is still plenty of time left in camp, but one alignment that has gotten some work is Alec Burleson at first base, JJ Wetherholt at second base, Masyn Winn at shortstop and Nolan Gorman at third base. That's a fun infield if it carries over to Opening Day.

The Cardinals should call the Yankees

Aug 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The outfield is still a bit of a question mark. Victor Scott II will be in center with Jordan Walker in a corner. What about the other one? Lars Nootbaar is up in the air for Opening Day right now. Nathan Church will be in the mix. Thomas Saggese is another guy getting looks in the outfield. On Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was asked if he believes Jasson Domínguez of the New York Yankees could be a fit and he said "absolutely there'd be a fit" based on the fact that he's young and has years of control.

"Switch-hitter who plays the outfield and is young and has upside and years of control yet ahead," Goold wrote. "Sure [looks] exactly like the outfielder equivalent of the pitchers the Cardinals are on the lookout for, so absolutely there'd be a fit."

If the Yankees were to actually make Domínguez available, he's the type of player you'd want to make a splash to go get right now. He's a 23-year-old outfielder who is a switch-hitter and was one of baseball's top prospects at one point. He slashed .257/.331/.388 with 10 homers, 47 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 2025 in 123 games played. That production alone would be enough for consideration.

If the Yankees aren't going to give him a consistent role in 2026, why not see what he would cost? What about some sort of package around Romero and Nootbaar? That's just speculation but this is a young kid with multiple years of control. If he's available, the Cardinals should be all over him.

