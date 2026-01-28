Masyn Winn Delivers Message for Cardinals Phenom JJ Wetherholt

All eyes are going to be on St. Louis Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt when the organization kicks off Spring Training in roughly two weeks.

St. Louis announced that Wetherholt is among the group of 27 players invited to big league camp as a non-roster invitee.

"The St. Louis Cardinals announced 27 non-roster invitees to 2026 Spring Training camp today. Highlighting the list of those set to report to Jupiter the second week of February are 2025 Texas League MVP and Cardinals Minor League Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt and 2025 Texas League Pitcher of the Year Ixan Henderson. Eight players who were acquired this offseason or after the start of last season will report with the big leaguers: RHP Scott Blewett, RHP Skylar Hales, 1B Blaze Jordan, RHP Gerson Moreno, LHP Jared Shuster, OF Nelson Velázquez, C Andy Yerzy and LHP Bruce Zimmermann. ..."

The Cardinals have a bright future

With third base completely up in the air and even second base in question with Brendan Donovan still on the trade block, the young infielder will at least have a chance to earn a job out of camp. One person who certainly knows what it's like to be a top prospect for the organization and make the jump to the majors is shortstop Masyn Winn. He's just 23 years old — the same age as Wetherholt — and made the jump to the majors back in 2023. With Wetherholt coming to Spring Training camp and looking to make the jump to the bigs — like Winn — the shortstop spoke about his message for the phenom, as transcribed by Jeff Jones of Belleville News-Democrat.

“I want him to come in comfortable and just be himself,” Winn said of Wetherholt. “I don’t want him to be walking on eggshells or anything like that. I want him to go out there and just have a lot of fun.”

Winn already has proven himself to be a long-term, core piece for the organization. Of anyone on the roster right now, he arguably should be the most untouchable. Wetherholt very well could fit that description as well soon enough. If things work out with him, St. Louis could have a star-studded duo for years to come.

