JJ Wetherholt's Immediate Reaction to Making Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals' infield is going to electric in 2026.

The Cardinals will have 2025 Silver Slugger Award winner Alec Burleson at first base, 2025 Gold Glove Award winner Masyn Winn at shortstop, young slugger Nolan Gorman at third base, and No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt at second base after officially getting the nod on Monday.

He earned it with his play throughout Spring Training. In 15 games he had a .386 on-base percentage, .780 OPS, two homers, seven RBIs and nine walks. He did everything the Cardinals could've asked for and they rewarded him with a spot on the big league roster on Monday. Afterward, Wetherholt reflected on his meteoric rise through the minors while speaking to the media, as seen in a clip shared by KMOV St. Louis.

The Cardinals made the right call

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"It's been great," Wetherholt said. "It's crazy like that was basically a year ago just here for my first full year of professional baseball. Springfield was so much fun. Coming back is a little bit different now but I'm super excited to be here."

Wetherholt also specifically opened up about actually finding out that he had made the team.

"It was great," Wetherholt said. "This morning, before we got on the plane ride. They brought me in and just told me. It was honestly a really short meeting but just gave them all good hug and went out and called my mom. ... I've just been trying to focus on the process and kind of let everything else take care of itself. I came in wanting to have the end goal of making the team, but you know, I wasn't going to let that decision ruin or anything like that. Working every day that it would be good, but if it was a different decision, I would roll with it. I was just happy with the work I put in. I think they saw that and that's why they the decision that they did."

The Cardinals did the right thing. If they really wanted to get cute, they could've manipulated service or other things of that nature. But instead, the Cardinals are doing the right thing by giving the young infielder an opportunity to contribute right away in the infield from Opening Day and on. The most important thing about the 2026 season is going to be the development of the young guys. This decision obviously helps with that because Wetherholt will have plenty of time in the majors.