Cardinals Opening Day Predicted Starting Lineup: Jordan Walker Decision Looms

The St. Louis Cardinals' starting lineup on Opening Day is going to be very young with a lot of potential.

St. Louis isn't entering the 2026 season with World Series expectations. In fact, the projections around the organization are much closer to the bottom of the National League Central, instead of the top. While this is the case, arguably, the projections have been a bit harsh. Sure, the Cardinals traded away a lot of talent. But, the Cardinals already had pieces in place who can help replace the guys out the door. Alec Burleson should do well filling in for Willson Contreras after winning a Silver Slugger Award in 2025. Nolan Gorman will replace Nolan Arenado at third base. He's a wild card. He has the potential to be very good, but can he live up to it? We will find out in 2026. No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt is poised to make the roster and replace Brendan Donovan at second base and he has a very bright future.

A lot of talent left the organization, but the Cardinals brought prospects back and opened up playing time for young guys who needed it. Arguably, there shouldn't be a significant drop-off from the 2025 season. With that being said, let's dive into a projected Opening Day lineup.

2026 Cardinals Projected Opening Day Lineup

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. JJ Wetherholt, 2B

2. Masyn Winn, SS

3. Alec Burleson, 1B

4. Iván Herrera, DH

5. Nolan Gorman, 3B

6. Nelson Velázquez, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Pedro Pagés, C

9. Victor Scott II, CF



Explained:

Wetherholt has done nothing short of impress throughout Spring Training. He has a knack for getting on base. He has a .390 on-base percentage in 14 games so far in Spring Training. That production at the top of the order will just help everyone else.



Winn is healthy now after dealing with an injured knee in 2025. Now, he's 23 years old. We should see a version of him closer to the 4.9-WAR rookie from 2024, than Winn was offensively in 2025. Burleson, Herrera and Gorman are straightforward. The next big question is left field and Velázquez. If left field is really an open competition, there is no one who has played better offensively than him at the spot. Plus, he gives the team massive right-handed power. You can flip Gorman and Velázquez here for more balance, but arguably, it would be good as is.



Walker is another question. Over the last week or so, there has been some speculation about whether he would even make the club out of camp. He has been struggling in Spring Training, but he had a good day on Friday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. It would be a shock if he wasn't on the Opening Day roster, even with the offensive struggles and a mistake. Sure, his Spring Training numbers haven't been great, but Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shut down the idea of Walker going down.



Pagés is going to get a lot of time for the Cardinals again in 2026. Having Scott at the No. 9 spot would give the Cardinals another threat to get on base and then be dynamic on the base paths for the guys at the top of the order.