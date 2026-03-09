JJ Wetherholt's Spring Surge is Hope Cardinals Need

St. Louis Cardinals phenom JJ Wetherholt is doing everything possible to not only make the big league roster, but show that he can have a massive impact on this team from Day 1.

Wetherholt has been tearing the cover off the ball in camp so far. There's no way to deny that fact. Wetherholt has played in nine games in Spring Training so far and is slashing .278/.480/.611 with two homers, six RBIs, seven walks, one stolen base and six runs scored. His second homer of Spring Training came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.

HIS NAME IS JJ WETHERHOLT 🤘 pic.twitter.com/A3IxPeF1bE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 9, 2026

The Cardinals have a star on their hands

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

What can't this kid do?

It's easy to get caught up in Spring Training numbers and at the end of the day they don't mean much. Once the regular season begins, all of the numbers go back down to zero. But it's hard not to get excited about Wetherholt. He's just 23 years old and he's rocking a 1.091 OPS with just a few weeks to go until Opening Day. That type of production will play at the big league level.

Now, of course, there has been no official announcement made yet about the club's Opening Day roster and specifically if Wetherholt will be on it. But it would seem that it is just a formality right now. He entered camp looking to make the big league club and he hasn't just looked like a good prospect, but one of the better offensive players with the club as a whole.

The perception of this club is going to be a lot different if this is how Wetherholt is going to look in the regular season. He doesn't look like a rookie right now, but someone who could have a big impact on the offense every night.

This offense could be surprisingly explosive in 2026. Wetherholt looks like a stud, Alec Burleson is a Silver Slugger Award winner, Iván Herrera has elite upside and Masyn Winn has a healthy knee and should be even better in 2026 than he was in 2025. Victor Scott II is elusive on the basepaths. Imagine if him, Jordan Walker or Nolan Gorman could take a step forward putting the ball in play? They have the potential to do so. All in all, Wetherholt looks like a star and that immediately changes the outlook of the lineup.