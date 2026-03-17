Kyle Gibson Proposes Solution to Cardinals Catching Logjam

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of moving parts entering the 2026 season. One of the biggest issues they are facing is how to distribute playing time at the catcher position.

Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo are expected to receive most of the reps, but Ivan Herrera is also expected to play there some so the Cardinals can see where his future lies.

He'll be used as a designated hitter most of the time, but there are other solutions to the catching logjam. Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson proposed the idea of St. Louis giving Herrera some time at first base if Alec Burleson needs a day off.

Herrera at 1B opens up possibilities for Cardinals

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates with first baseman Alec Burleson (41) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"There's not a right-handed first baseman to be there," Gibson said. "If they can put Herrera at first base, then that probably solves a little bit of that flexibility with Burly. If Herrera can play first base, then Burly can maybe go and play left field for a day, play right field for a day to get (Jordan) Walker off his feet, to maybe get an extra lefty in the lineup against a righty for an outfielder."

Herrera has taken reps in left field in the past, but doesn't have any experience at first base. However, the Cardinals had Willson Contreras shift to first base after the 2024 season, and that opened up more playing time for Herrera, Pages and Pozo behind the plate.

The Cardinals have a lot of catching depth in their system. They have Jimmy Crooks and Leonardo Bernal down in the minor leagues, and prospect Rainiel Rodriguez is also a name worth watching.

So, to move Herrera to first base would mean to allow some of the younger catchers a path to the big leagues. Either way, they need to have Herrera's bat in the lineup, and playing first could also be a good way to keep Herrera healthy.

More options at other positions can't hurt the Cardinals as they hone in on the future and decide who fits where. Having Herrera at first base would open up the designated hitter spot for somebody else and allow more players to take reps.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals try this approach with their young slugger. Gibson may be onto something as the Cardinals look towards the future and try to decide what their roster will look like in the coming years.