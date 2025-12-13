Mets’ Latest Signing Removes Potential Willson Contreras Suitor For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have received calls about first baseman Willson Contreras from both the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets. Contreras hopes to remain in St. Louis but is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right fit.

The Mets recently signed Jorge Polanco to a two-year contract, and with Jeff McNeil already at second base, they’ll have to find a new spot for Polanco.

However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets’ plan to play him at a new spot may eliminate them from the potential mix of suitors for the Cardinals’ slugger.

What Mets’ Polanco Signing Means For Cardinals

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

“Mets plan is to play Jorge Polanco around the diamond but mainly 1B and DH,” Heyman posted on X.

This may ultimately thin the market for Contreras. It could ultimately lead to him staying in St. Louis for at least one more year.

The Cardinals are a better team with him on the roster than without, so it doesn’t hurt them in any way. However, he will be easier to trade than Nolan Arenado, who hasn’t received a lot of interest thus far.

If Contreras is going to be traded though, it would appear that the Red Sox are the ideal fit. They were after Pete Alonso but were unable to sign him, so that leaves first base open for an addition like Contreras if they don’t want to commit to Triston Casas full-time.

The Red Sox have a lot of solid young pitching prospects that the Cardinals could be interested in. They already sent Sonny Gray to Boston for pitchers Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts.

If the Red Sox are interested in Contreras, a deal could come together quickly. But with Polanco set to play mostly first base with the Mets, it would seem that New York is out of the running for Contreras and will use Polanco as their replacement for Alonso.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this affects his market and if he’ll still be traded. The most likely outcomes appear to be a trade to Boston or remaining in St. Louis for 2026.

Contreras would have to approve a trade to go anywhere other than St. Louis for next season.

