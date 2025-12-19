Red Sox Fans Should Watch Cardinals Closely For Another Trade

The Boston Red Sox continue to be linked to big-name offensive players seemingly each day, but there is competition out there and the organization hasn't been able to get anything done, yet.

On Thursday night, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch added some more fuel to the rumors swirling around the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. Boston landed Sonny Gray from the Cardinals but has reportedly been interested in more. Both Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan have been linked to the Red Sox and Goold mentioned them both once again for the organization on Thursday, while noting that the New York Mets have shown interest in Contreras as well.

"Veteran first baseman Willson Contreras has also drawn from the New York Mets, who are exploring how he’d fit their team, per sources," Goold wrote on Thursday. "Contreras has a no-trade clause and has notified the Cardinals that he’d prefer to remain with them but would consider a move to a team or city that is agreeable to his family.

The Red Sox have shown interest in St. Louis

"The Mets’ interest stems from not re-signing their all-time home run leader Pete Alonso, who accepted an offer from the Orioles. The Red Sox have also been in touch with the Cardinals about Contreras and Donovan and have shown interest in several players, even after trading for starter Sonny Gray."

Of the two, Contreras arguably would be a cleaner fit for Boston. He's currently more expensive. He has two seasons left on a five-year, $87.5 million deal, plus a 2028 club option. Donovan has two more cost-controlled seasons ahead. Donovan has been one of the most talked-about trade chips in baseball this offseason, which means the competition is very high.

For Contreras, he has a no-trade clause and controls his destiny, which gives St. Louis less leverage. Boston needs right-handed pop. Contreras could provide that at first base, designated hitter, or even catcher if the team saw fit.

Donovan can play all over the field, but if Alex Bregman returns, the Red Sox should be set at the hot corner and the middle infield. Plus, the club already has a surplus of outfielders. All in all, Contreras would be the better fit, even if the Mets are also interested.

