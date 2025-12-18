Brendan Donovan Sounds Like Guy Who Wants To Stay With Cardinals

The star of the trade block right now is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

This isn't anything new. Donovan has been a red-hot name on the trade block since pretty much right after the 2025 season came to an end. Insiders, pundits, and bloggers alike have all discussed Donovan's trade rumors all offseason to this point. For example, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand called Donovan a "near-lock" to be traded on Wednesday.

"The free-agent second-base market isn’t deep – Luis Arraez has drawn interest from up to a half-dozen teams, some of which are looking at him at either first or second base – but the trade market offers a number of alternatives at second," Feinsand wrote. "Brendan Donovan is a near lock to be traded, while Brandon Lowe continues to be a staple of the rumor mill."

The Cardinals All-Star thanked the fans

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to second against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Earlier in the week, Donovan joined the "Dealin' the Cards 2025 Charity Livestream" and made a point to thank Cardinals fans and he certainly sounded like a guy that doesn't want to leave.

"The St. Louis Cardinals is kind of all that I've ever known," Donovan said. "So, to say that St. Louis is kind of part of our family is, I mean that. They really are. I mean, the fans have really welcomed me. They've been very, very good to my family and it's a kid's dream to play in a major league ballpark. I remeber the first time I walked in Busch Stadium. I was like 'Wow, this place is incredible.' I don't think I'll ever lose that. I still kind of get that vibe every time I take the field. So, to the fans, I want to say thank you for your unconditional support and I hope we'll continue to have it next year."

Donovan is a classy player and has been everything the organization could've hoped for. It would be lovely if he could return next season and continue getting support from the fanbase. Unfortunately, a trade seems more likely right now, but nothing has been agreed to yet.

