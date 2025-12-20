Mets Urged To Target Cardinals 3-Time All-Star To Replace Pete Alonso

The St. Louis Cardinals are fielding interest in a number of their veteran players as their rebuild begins to take shape. Chaim Bloom has already been busy trading Sonny Gray and signing Dustin May.

Willson Contreras originally wanted to stay in St. Louis, but has become more open to a trade if it’s the right fit. Teams like the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have shown interest in potentially trading for him.

While the Mets signed Jorge Polanco to replace Pete Alonso at first base, former Mets general manager Steve Phillips believes that that isn’t enough and that it would make sense for New York to give St. Louis a call about Contreras.

Cardinals Have Clear Suitor For Contreras

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“Willson Contreras would be a nice fit at first base in New York. He’s not a horrible defender at first base. He’s athletic enough and he can swing the bat. He’s a good offensive player,” Phillips said on MLB Network. “I think the Mets are going to need a right-handed hitter to blend into that lineup and replace Pete Alonso.”

The Mets may have signed Polanco to be their first baseman, but Contreras might make the most sense as a right-handed power bat. He led the Cardinals with 20 home runs this past season.

If Contreras is traded, the Cardinals could open up first base for Alec Burleson and clear a roster spot for some younger players. The Mets also have a good farm system, so the Cardinals could get some good prospects from New York as they try to build for the future and focus beyond just 2026.

They’ve made a deal with the Mets before. They sent Ryan Helsley to Queens at the trade deadline in 2025, so another deal with New York would make sense.

Even Derrick Goold notes that the Mets still have interest in Contreras despite signing Polanco.

So, it will be interesting to see what his market looks like and what kind of offers the Cardinals can get for him. More specifically, whether or not he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause.

The Cardinals have work to do, and if there is a good fit elsewhere for Contreras, expect Chaim Bloom to explore it as he continues to set the Cardinals up for the future.

