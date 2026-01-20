MLB Insider Connects Cardinals All-Star To Red Sox In Potential Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a very busy winter, trading players like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado to contending ballclubs. In exchange, they have landed several prospects and a few pieces that they can immediately plug into their starting rotation.

Next on the trade block is All-Star Brendan Donovan, who could bring back a strong return for St. Louis. He has two years of club control left, and a lot of teams have shown interest in him.

On MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi listed a few potential infield additions for the Boston Red Sox after losing Alex Bregman, and Donovan was one of them.

The Red Sox Make Sense For Donovan

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Brendan Donovan (33) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. Why not one more trade? Brendan Donovan has been on their list," Morosi said. "We know these teams have talked a lot during the course of this offseason. Donovan is still one of those candidates to be moved in the coming weeks."

Donovan was the Cardinals' only All-Star in 2025, hitting .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a .775 OPS during the regular season. He checks a lot of boxes for the Red Sox.

While he is another left-handed bat, he could take over at third base for Bregman, slot in at second base and play anywhere else in the infield and outfield. The Red Sox also now have the pitching depth to make one more big trade after signing Ranger Suarez, as Morosi notes.

The Cardinals could use at least one more pitching prospect, as well as a few position players in a potential return package. While Chaim Bloom has already made two trades with his former team, it might make sense for him to make one more deal.

The Red Sox have a strong farm system, which was largely put together by Bloom during his time there. Fans may be sad to see Donovan go, but if it helps the Cardinals get to where they want to be during this rebuild, it's worth at least considering moving the All-Star.

It will be interesting to see if anything changes in his market in the next few weeks leading up to spring training, but the Cardinals will want everything resolved before then.

