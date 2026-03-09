MLB Mock Draft: Cardinals Land Superstar Pitching Prospect in Round 1

A year ago at this time, the St. Louis Cardinals had a struggling roster full of veterans on big contracts and a farm system with little hope for the future. Fast forward to today and the roster is still struggling, but the Cardinals have cleared a lot of money off their payroll and added a slew of top prospects in big time trades.

The Cardinals farm system has seen the addition of multiple talented prospects who have the chance to make a difference in St. Louis as early as this season. But the Cardinals have also seemingly struck gold in the first round of the last two MLB drafts, landing Liam Doyle and JJ Wetherholt in the 2025 and 2024 MLB Drafts, respectively.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft set to take place this summer. In the first round with pick No. 13, Reuter projected the Cardinals would select Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend to help bolster their farm system and the future of their pitching staff.

Cade Townsend has superstar potential if he continues trending up

Ole Miss Rebels' Cade Townsend (10) pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A new addition to the first-round picture, Townsend has been lights out to start the 2026 season, posting a 0.48 ERA with a 32-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18.2 innings. The 6'1", 185-pound right-hander is a draft-eligible sophomore who was knocked around to the tune of a 6.35 ERA in 34 innings as a freshman, so this stands as an early helium pick with more he needs to prove once SEC play begins."

The Cardinals need to strike gold again in the MLB draft if they want their rebuild to continue in the right direction. They have a top 15 pick, so there's no excuse to not land a star.

Townsend has a dominant fastball with two distinct breaking balls that make him difficult to square up. He's been known to have command issues,but across 18 2/3 innings this season, he's been untouchable and the command issues haven't arose. He'd recorded 32 strikeouts to only four walks this season, which is why he's flown up the draft boards.

This pick is dependent on how the righty finishes the season. If he continues in this direction, the Cardinals need to make their swing. If he resorts back to struggling as he did in 2025, the Cardinals will likely pass on him.