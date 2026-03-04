Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Leads New-and-Improved Top 30 Prospects List

The St. Louis Cardinals may have it rough in 2026 in terms of on-field results, but that doesn't mean there aren't things to look forward to. By now, it's clear what their goals are for this season. They're going to focus on the future and their youth rather than prioritize winning.

For the first time in several years, the future actually appears pretty bright for the Cardinals. There will be some short-term pain, but there is at least a light at the end of the tunnel.

On Tuesday, MLB.com released each Major League team's Top 30 prospects list, and the Cardinals' list is headed up by none other than JJ Wetherholt.

Cardinals phenom leads stacked top prospects list

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) fields the ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Wetherholt is expected to be the starting second baseman for the Cardinals on Opening Day and make the roster out of spring training. With Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan gone, Wetherholt has an open lane to be the next superstar in St. Louis.

If he ends up being as good as advertised, then the Cardinals could be a completely different team. They would then have a clear star to build around for the future.

The list also features catchers Rainiel Rodriguez, Jimmy Crooks and Leonardo Bernal, pitchers Liam Doyle, Quinn Mathews and Jurrangelo Cijintje and outfielder Joshua Baez. Cijintje is an interesting pitcher, as he can pitch from both sides.

He was acquired in the Donovan deal with the Seattle Mariners. Meanwhile, Doyle was their top draft pick in 2025, and he has already advanced to Double-A Springfield. If he continues to rise through the ranks of the system as quickly as he has, it may not be long before the Cardinals can pencil him into their starting rotation.

The Cardinals have a lot of catching depth, so they might need to clear some space for Rodriguez, Bernal and Crooks. But they are fortunate to be quite well protected at that position and have the flexibility to do something different with Ivan Herrera if he doesn't pan out as a catcher.

But the main headliner is Wetherholt, and there is a lot to be excited about in terms of his future. He brings power from the left side of the plate and can play almost all infield positions. There is a lot to like about what he brings to the table.

The Cardinals are loaded with talent in their farm system, and the future appears to be in good hands thanks to Chaim Bloom's early work.