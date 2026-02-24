MLB Mock Trade: Cardinals Send 28-Year-Old OF to Guardians

The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly dominated the trade market this offseason, swinging four major trades to clear money from their payroll and add prospect talent. St. Louis' future looks much brighter now than it did a few months ago.

They opted to trade Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox. They sent Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Finally, they swung a three-team blockbuster that sent Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners.

But they might not be done yet.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested the Cardinals could look to trade outfielder Lars Nootbaar to a contender before opening day.

"With Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan and Sonny Gray all gone, the Cardinals don't have much left to trade. Along with lefty reliever JoJo Romero (more on him in a minute), Nootbaar is basically it," Rymer wrote. "No thanks to a gnarly heel injury, Nootbaar is fresh off an offensive downturn to a .686 OPS in 2025. The track record is solid, though, and the energy he brings makes him a good finishing piece for any would-be contender."

Lars Nootbaar could still be on the move this spring

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) dives and tags out St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Nootbaar is still recovering from double heel surgery over the offseason. He's seemingly making progress, but it's clear that his availability for opening day is in question.

Still, a team like the Cleveland Guardians, as Rymer suggests, could look to trade for Nootbaar in the same way the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for an injured Tommy Edman a few years ago.

"Nootbaar is a solidly above-average hitter when he's healthy, so he'd do a lot to raise the floor of Cleveland's outfield," Rymer wrote. "Beyond that, he brings a certain energy and intensity that would fit well with the club's perennial underdog mentality."

The Guardians are typically on the fence of contending or not. After losing Emmanuel Clase, it seemed like they would rebuild a bit, but the team looks ready to take on the American League Central this year and beyond. Adding a talented outfielder like Nootbaar would be a risk, but he's posted at least a 1.0 WAR in each big league season.

Assuming the Guardians wouldn't have to give up much in return, this idea makes sense.

