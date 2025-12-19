New Nolan Arenado Trade Destination Makes Zero Sense For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are hoping to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason. They tried to do the same last winter, but to no avail.

After he blocked a trade to the Houston Astros, there was no more movement in his market, and it’s going to be slow-moving again this offseason. Most teams looking for third base help are in on Alex Bregman, Eugenio Suarez and Munetaka Murakami.

On Thursday, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Los Angeles Angels could emerge as an option for the star third baseman if they can negotiate a buyout in Anthony Rendon’s contract. However, this landing spot does not make sense for Arenado or the Cardinals.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Angels Don’t Add Up As Arenado Suitor

Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Arenado wants out of St. Louis, he’ll want to go to a contending team. While the Cardinals are not one, neither are the Angels.

In fact, he would end up in a far worse situation with the Halos. They haven’t been a contender since 2014, when they last made the playoffs, and there isn’t much of a plan in place to turn them into a contender.

Sure, they have made some bargain moves which could help a little, but that’s not enough to put them in the conversation for an AL West title. Even as the Cardinals rebuild, they are in a far better spot than the Angels are.

Chaim Bloom has a clear-cut plan that he is executing flawlessly, and one that fans believe will get the Cardinals back to contention in a few short years. There is far more talent on the Cardinals’ roster than the Angels.

While it would be good for St. Louis to move Arenado, he likely won’t accept a trade to the Angels, and it’s not like the Cardinals are going to get anything valuable back from them, especially for a 34-year-old that is past his prime.

Yes, the Angels need a third baseman, but other teams can make more sense as potential suitors and can probably give the Cardinals a lot more as long as they eat some of his remaining money.

But the fit doesn’t make sense, so fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about a deal coming together with the Angels. We’ll see if any other suitors emerge.

More MLB: Mets Still In Touch With Cardinals For $87 Million 3-Time All-Star, Insider