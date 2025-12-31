NL West Team Could Capitalize on New Nolan Arenado Possibility

The St. Louis Cardinals know that there is a lot of work still left to be done this winter as they enter the second year of their rebuild with Chaim Bloom now in charge. Their main goal remains trading Nolan Arenado.

That could be more likely now that the Los Angeles Angels have ended their saga with Anthony Rendon. But other possibilities exist, especially after Katie Woo and Will Sammon’s report in The Athletic about how Arenado is willing to play some first base.

The Arizona Diamondbacks may view Arenado as a backup option if they can’t land Alex Bregman, but they can still focus on Arenado to fill the void at first base

D-Backs Could Take Advantage Of Nolan Arenado’s Potential Position Change

The Diamondbacks could potentially trade for Arenado as a failsafe option in the event that they can’t land Bregman. They could then plan on him playing more first base until they get an answer on Bregman, and if they don’t land Bregman, then Arenado can be their answer at third base.

The Cardinals likely won’t get much in return for Arenado at this point unless they package him with somebody like Brendan Donovan or JoJo Romero. Even if they eat a significant chunk of his remaining money, it would be little more than a salary dump.

However, Arizona makes sense for Arenado, as they need help at first base, as well as a right-handed bat. If Arenado is willing to change positions, then he could become a real possibility for Arizona as they try to boost their offense.

This could bode well for St. Louis as they focus on their rebuild. It could also clear third base for a younger player such as Thomas Saggese, Nolan Gorman or potentially even JJ Wetherholt.

It should be interesting to see where the Cardinals land, but Arizona could potentially take advantage of the opportunity to play Arenado at first base, which would help the Cardinals clear some salary and add a little bit more youth to the roster.

Arenado’s market may not take shape until Bregman and Eugenio Suarez sign, but being willing to change positions could open up a lot more possibilities for him, even before those players sign with their respective teams.

