Nolan Arenado Hints Flexibility As Cardinals Wait Out Trade Market

Things have been moving slowly for the Nolan Arenado sweepstakes throughout another rumor-filled offseason, but it sounds like he's doing everything possible to make himself a more attractive trade chip.

MLB.com's John Denton pointed out that Arenado "floated the idea" of playing first base and even shared a photo with a first-base to his Instagram story.

"Arenado has even floated the idea of playing first base by recently posting a picture of his third-base glove and a first-base mitt on his Instagram story," Denton wrote. "A source, who praised Arenado’s professionalism in 2025 when the Cards were unable to find another landing spot, said a deal for the third baseman might not materialize until Spring Training, when teams start losing players to injuries. The same source told MLB.com that fans should brace themselves for what St. Louis might get in return for a player with 353 career home runs."

Arenado is doing everything he can

Jul 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with first baseman Willson Contreras (40) after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Like last offseason, Arenado isn't the only third baseman available who has been a star in the league for a long time. Alex Bregman is a free agent for the second straight offseason, which can't be helping Arenado's case on the trade block. Also, Eugenio Suárez is available after clubbing 49 homers in 2025. The Bregman market has lingered for months, almost like it did last offseason, which has certainly slowed down the overall third base market.

If teams actually consider Arenado as a first baseman as well, that could only help expand his possibilities. One team that has popped up as a rumored fit for Arenado is the Los Angeles Angels, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post shut the idea down.

Arenado's market really hasn't developed yet, at least publicly, aside from comments from the team insinuating that they are planning to get a deal done.

This has been a saga that has gone on for a year at this point. Despite the fact that a deal didn't get done last offseason, Arenado was a great member of the team in 2025. His offensive numbers took a hit, but he was elite defensively and an overall positive presence as a veteran leader for a young team. For both sides a move makes sense. But, will another team step up?

