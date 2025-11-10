Nolan Arenado Isn't Only Cardinals Star On Trade Block
The St. Louis Cardinals' offseason is going to fully depend on what happens in the trade market.
Sure, the Cardinals could add a piece or two through free agency, but don't expect anything crazy and expensive. St. Louis seemingly is in need of a rebuild and the trade market will be the quickest way for the Cardinals to infuse the team with inexpensive prospects.
Nolan Areando has been the guy talked about the most, but about the other veterans on the roster? Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the team is "open" to listening on Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar and that teams have also had discussions about Nolan Gorman.
"They are also open to hearing what teams will offer for their players under control, such as Donovan and Lars Nootbaar, multiple sources have said," Goold said. "Both players have already received interest from other teams. Donovan, due to his versatility and style of offense, has multiple potential suitors. Before he had surgery on both feet to address painful growths on his heels, Nootbaar had been the subject of initial interest from the Texas Rangers and at least one other American League team. Several opposing teams have also had internal discussions about whether they should approach the Cardinals about a deal for Nolan Gorman."
The Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make soon
This is in line with the other chatter of the offseason so far. Donovan, Nootbaar, and Gorman have all been mentioned as trade candidates. Of the three, the guy the Cardinals arguably should try to keep the most is Donovan. Gorman arguably is the guy of the three that St. Louis should try to move the most.
Gorman is young and has elite power, but he hasn't been able to consistently put it together while playing for St. Louis and there are enough left-handed bats to get through without him.
Donovan is an All-Star who can play high-end defense at pretty much every position on the field. No matter what the Cardinals do this offseason, there should be a way to find a role for him that helps. Plus, he's a leader for the team so trading him would do more harm than just in the box score.
Nootbaar's trade value isn't as high as it should be, so it may make sense to hold onto him too. He had offseason surgery and a down season in 2025. It's clear that the Cardinals are looking to the trade market and fortunately, it won't be long until we start to see moves start happening around the league soon.
