Overlooked Cardinals Prospect Beginning to Turn Heads in St. Louis

All eyes will be on the top prospects for the St. Louis Cardinals this spring.

They seemingly committed to their rebuild over the course of the offseason, which means their top prospects need to be the next batch of stars for the franchise or they're going to struggle.

Prospects like Quinn Mathews and JJ Wetherholt have captured much of the attention, but it's important to not overlook anybody in spring camp.

MLB.com's Will Leitch recently suggested that Cardinals prospect Bryan Torres, who's been very overlooked his entire career, could take a big leap up in spring camp this year. Torres has already gained a bit of buzz early on.

Bryan Torres already turning heads in Cardinals spring camp

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Bryan Torres (89) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals have a long history of prospects coming out of nowhere and wowing everyone in the spring, securing their place on the Opening Day roster," Leitch wrote. "(The most famous of these was some kid named Albert Pujols back in 2001.) Could anyone be that person this year? Maybe it’s Baez. Bryan Torres has surprised some people with his power.

"There have even been rumblings about the loquacious Minor League veteran Mike Antico. In reality, it’s probably a bullpen arm we’re not even thinking about yet. The point is that the opportunities are very much there, for whomever can grasp them. The Cardinals look new, in every possible way. That will come with some pitfalls. But it will be utterly compelling to watch."

Torres' power has been on full display this spring. He's coming off a huge year in which he posted a .905 OPS with nine home runs in 104 games at the Triple-A level. Torres is very clearly on the radar of the big-league club already.

It seems like an outside chance for him to make the big league club by opening day, but with Lars Nootbaar's injuries and Jordan Walker's continued struggles, Torres has a clear path to the lineup if he can get hot.

Torres is certainly going to be a name to watch throughout spring training for the Cardinals.

