Pair Of Cardinals Stars Emerging As Trade Targets For AL East Club

With 2025 coming to an end, a lot of work remains for the St. Louis Cardinals. They have received a lot of trade interest in several of their players as they fully commit to a rebuild.

The Cardinals have already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox for a pair of young arms. Chaim Bloom has been busy in his first offseason as president of baseball operations for the Cardinals.

However, other players such as Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras are on the block. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Boston has continued to show interest in both of them.

Red Sox Still In Touch With Cardinals In Trade Talks

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) crosses home plate for a run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“The Red Sox have also been in touch with the Cardinals about Contreras and Donovan and have shown interest in several players, even after trading for starter Sonny Gray,” Goold reported.

Contreras originally said he preferred to stay in St. Louis despite the rebuild, but he is seemingly more open to a trade now, as long as the move makes sense for him. He has a no-trade clause, so he has the final say on where he will ultimately go.

Donovan is the Cardinals top trade chip. He can play almost anywhere on the field and can bring back a massive haul for St. Louis.

They need young and controllable starting pitching, and the Red Sox are loaded in that department, so it would make sense for St. Louis to circle back to Boston as a trade partner.

If Contreras is moved, the Cardinals can open up first base for Alec Burleson. They may be without their best power hitter, but spots can be cleared for some of their younger players to shine in 2026.

Bloom is familiar with the Red Sox thanks to his time in charge of baseball operations there from 2020-23, so trading with Boston does make sense for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have made clear that they are putting contending on the backburner for 2026, but it should be interesting to see what they can get for some of their star players and if Bloom will ultimately end up trading or keeping them.

Any trade would lay the groundwork for the future and set the Cardinals up long-term.

