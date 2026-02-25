Ramon Urias Could Have Bigger Role Than Expected with Cardinals, Insider Says

The St. Louis Cardinals made one last signing over the weekend, bringing veteran utility infielder Ramon Urias on board via a one-year, $2 million contract with a mutual option for 2027. St. Louis had sought a right-handed outfield bat, but when that search failed, they pivoted to infielders and found Urias.

Urias hit .241/.292/.384 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, a 2.2 WAR and a .675 OPS in 2025 with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros. He is intended to be a backup infielder and a bat off the bench.

However, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in his recent chat that this could possibly change, depending on how other players perform in spring training.

What role could Urias have in 2026?

May 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias (29) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"I don’t think it's out of the question we see Urias at third base on Opening Day," Guerrero said.

"He has a Gold Glove there and a bat that has had some production in the majors (.257 career hitter and a 104 OPS+). In that scenario, one of [Thomas] Saggese or [Jose] Fermin could win the starting left field job for opening day, which would mean [Nolan] Gorman could even start at designated hitter."

Urias does bring a little bit of power to the table. If Gorman doesn't win the starting third base job, then Urias could easily take it, as Guerrero says. He is a veteran presence who has been around for a few years and could be the most logical option at third base.

Gorman appears to be the favorite to win the job, but that could change depending on how spring training goes and what the Cardinals ultimately decide to go with. They'll want to make sure they aren't taking any opportunities away from younger players such as Gorman, Saggese and Fermin.

2026 is going to be a rebuilding year for the Cardinals, so results may not be prioritized, but there is a world in which younger players can receive more opportunities and Urias can take the starting third base job.

He may be the best option for St. Louis depending on how things play out. The Cardinals needed more right-handed power in their lineup, and he provides that for a team that is heavy on left-handed hitters.

We'll see what the Cardinals ultimately decide to do in 2026.