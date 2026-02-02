Cardinals Have Clear Free-Agent Case for Rhys Hoskins

With Spring Training just days away from kicking off across Major League Baseball, we should see a flurry of moves really start to pick up as players land last-second deals before camp.

If a player wants to have a full Spring Training under their belt to get adjusted for the 2026 season, time is running out. February is here and camps will be open around the league in about one week. Players can surely still sign once camps open, but they would not get a full Spring Training under themselves before the season.

This is the point in the offseason when veterans tend to settle for short-term deals with the open of hitting the market the following season. For the St. Louis Cardinals, they don't need to do anything rash. They traded Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras and have opened the door to plenty of playing time for the young guys on the roster. At this point, the Cardinals should essentially be sitting back and seeing if any perfect deals fall into their lap. The club could use a right-handed hitter with Arenado and Contreras gone and it wouldn't hurt to add a veteran into the mix to help show the young guys the ropes.

The Cardinals should look to add one more bat

Because of that, the Cardinals arguably should get Rhys Hoskins on the phone and see what his market is looking like. With Contreras out there door, that opens up first base for Alec Burleson. He should get most of his playing time there. But with Lars Nootbaar uncertain for Opening Day, Burleson could easily get reps in the outfield as well. If so, you could bring in someone like Hoskins to come be a power bat from the right side of the plate and man first base when Burleson isn't playing there.

When the club ultimately has Nootbaar ready to go, switch Burleson back to first base and Hoskins in more of a reserve role while getting a chunk of at-bats as designated hitter. He's someone who is an eight-year veteran and has 25-plus homer power as a righty. He played a little bit of outfield early in his career as well, although not since 2018.

If the price is right, Hoskins is someone who could add power to the lineup and be a big-time trade deadline candidate.

