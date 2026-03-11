Struggling Cardinals Outfielder on Verge of Major Breakout Year

The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly believed they had the next best thing in baseball a few years ago when they brought top prospect Jordan Walker up to the big leagues.

But in Walker's 279 career games, he's been worth -2.7 WAR while slashing .240/.302/.378 with an 88 OPS+. His numbered have slowly dropped with each year rather than improving in each year. He could be entering a make-or-break year with St. Louis.

Just Baseball's Jordan Leandre recently suggested Walker could be the next breakout candidate to come out of St. Louis. The Cardinals need him to turn the corner this year.

"After a promising rookie season, it’s been two struggle-filled seasons in a row for the Cardinals outfielder. However, there’s still plenty to like about the young slugger," Leandre wrote. "Issues persisting in his game revolve around approach. He ranked first percentile for whiff rate, 15th percentile for chase, and third percentile for strikeout rate. He doesn’t make enough contact, and the contact he makes is oftentimes not of optimal launch angle. That said, he still hammers the baseball. In addition to hammering the baseball, he finds the barrel when he makes contact.

Jordan Walker is running out of chances with the Cardinals

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) walks against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Unfortunately, among hitters with at least 100 fly balls and line drives in 2025, he ranked 272nd in percentage of pitches yielding that result. Similar to Kyle Pitts in the National Football League, it’s hard to look at the physical specimen Walker is, along with his raw ability, and not see a star in there. After all, there’s plenty reason he was so highly touted as a prospect."

There are still reasons to be excited about Walker. He has a huge arm. He has some of the best raw power in the sport. When he connects, it's typically in a big way. The potential is there.

But at a certain point, the Cardinals need to see this potential turn into production. Potential can get a player on the roster, but production wins games and keeps players on the roster.

Considering he's still only 23 years old, he should have another couple of years to figure out his swing before he's considered a roster liability.

The Cardinals need to see him take a step forward in production this year if they want to hold out hope for him. Considering his raw talent, he has the capability to be St. Louis' biggest breakout player.